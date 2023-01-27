Councillor rebuked over knitting in Zoom meeting
A senior councillor has been rebuked for knitting during a council meeting while discussing £11.4 million of cuts.
Rachel Garrick, who represents the Caldicot Castle ward, in Monmouthshire was seen knitting during the key budget meeting where members and officers discussed cuts.
Ms Garrick said she was knitting to help her concentrate and cope with pain.
Conservative group leader Richard John said the behaviour was completely inappropriate.
The clip of Ms Garrick knitting has been viewed thousands of times on Twitter.
Ms Garrick, 47, was elected in May to the Caldicot ward, and has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome - a rare inherited condition which affects connective tissue and causes very flexible joints - as well as osteoarthritis.
She said she was disappointed by the reaction to her knitting on the meeting on 26 January, as she faced questions from councillors on the budget she has put forward for the upcoming financial year.
“This shows a lack of understanding diversity on Richard’s part. Richard knows I am a disabled member of the council, and he knows I am supporting my mother who has been in hospital and very unwell," she said.
“Knitting is one of those things that makes my mind relax and allows me to focus – it doesn’t interfere, but enhances my focus and performance.
“It also helps me cope with pain from sitting with arthritis in my cervical, thoracic, lumbar spine and sacroiliac joints.”
She added: "I was just knitting a simple pattern in the council meeting. It’s a very long glove for my friend that I promised I would make for her.
“I was bedbound for a while, and wasn’t able to be mobile and had to give up a lot of things.
"Prior to being disabled I had pro-Thai boxing records and medals in submission wrestling, but those were things I couldn’t do anymore – so I needed to pick up other things."
She said she'd previously knitted a cardigan during a meeting at work around a year ago, and on another occasion she knitted a jumper while chairing a conference unrelated to her council duties.
'Completely inappropriate'
She said knitting was not the same as scrolling through emails, or writing speeches, which she said other councillors have done at meetings.
Ms Garrick said she hoped people could understand why she was knitting in the meeting, and hopes to continue to do so.
She said she planned to cast a blue gentleman’s hat for the Conservative group leader, Richard John.
Mr John said he thought residents would be disappointed that a senior cabinet member could seem so distracted and disinterested while being scrutinised at a select committee meeting.
“Ms Garrick was in the meeting to defend Labour’s £11 million cuts to the council services, and should have been fully engaged in the meeting.
“This behaviour is completely inappropriate, and risks bringing the council into disrepute.”