Man filmed kicking through shop door with knife
CCTV footage of a man lunging at a shop worker with a knife before smashing through the doors of the supermarket has been released.
Josh James, of no fixed address, has been jailed for eight years after pleading guilty to 18 offences, including three counts of robbery.
His partner Bobbie Reynolds, of Leinster Avenue in Bristol, was also sentenced for burglary and other offences at Bristol Crown Court.
Police said James, 33, was a "dangerous" person who "has no awareness" of his actions' impact.
The offences were committed between 18 October 2022 and 19 March this year.
Avon and Somerset Police have released footage of the first incident.
At around 06:00 GMT, James was challenged by a member of staff for stealing from a shop in Marlborough Street, in Bristol.
The staff member, despite seeing Reynolds was in possession of a knife, continued to challenged James and was able to take back the stolen goods from him.
James then took the knife from Reynolds and lunged at the victim before kicking through the glass door and running away.
He also robbed another man on three occasions in the early months of this year, threatening him with a knife twice.
James also committed a string of burglaries at a student accommodation block - on one occasion with Reynolds - and a block of offices in Bristol, where he made off with several high-value laptops.
Reynolds, 30, was given a two-year sentence suspended for two years on 30 June after pleading guilty to affray, being in possession of a bladed article, battery and five counts of burglary.
'Feeling unsafe'
Along with her suspended sentence, she was ordered to carry out a 40-day rehabilitation requirement and to attend nine months of mental health treatment.
James, pleaded guilty to 18 offences, including three counts of robbery, nine counts of burglary, one of aggravated burglary and one of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.
Investigating officer, PC Hannah Baynham, said: "Burglary and robbery are extremely seriously crimes and we recognise the profound impact offences can have on victims, leaving them feeling unsafe in their homes and workplaces.
"James is dangerous and it is clear from the extent of his offending, that he has no awareness of the impact his actions have had on the lives of others."