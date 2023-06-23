Fourth person dies after Chichester car crash
- Published
A fourth person has died after two cars crashed near Chichester.
The collision happened on the A285 at Duncton, at about 19:30 BST on 10 June. It involved a BMW 220 and a Mercedes C200.
Three people in the BMW were declared dead at the scene, with three people from the Mercedes taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say one of those people has now died.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.