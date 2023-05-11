Two peregrine falcon chicks that hatched earlier this month in a nest at Norwich Cathedral have died.

The Hawk and Owl Trust, which manages the nesting site 75m (246ft) above ground on the tower, said the cause of their deaths was not known.

It also said a third egg which had not yet hatched was unlikely to do so as it was beyond the expected hatching date.

A live webcam trained on the nest box has been turned off.