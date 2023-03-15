Designs have been revealed for a multimillion-pound redevelopment of Stoke-on-Trent's main library.

City Central Library, in Hanley, is set to be turned into 96 apartments, a gym and nursery facilities.

The library itself is set to move into the neighbouring Two Smithfield building in the autumn.

The current site on Bethesda Street could also feature a restaurant and other leisure facilities, the city council said.