Funerals for victims of Monaghan school dance crash

The victims were among five people travelling in a vehicle which crashed into a tree at Legnakelly, on the main road between Clones and Smithborough.

Three other people were injured, two of them critically.

On Wednesday night, hundreds of mourners formed a guard of honour in Clones as Dlava's remains were returned to her family.

There had been similar scenes the night before when people lined the streets to honour Kiea, as her coffin was returned to Clones ahead of her funeral.

The teenagers both attended Largy College in the town and were travelling to a debs (debutants') ball organised by their school.

Their head teacher Sharon Magennis said the deaths of the the "two beautiful girls" had caused "utter heartbreak and devastation" within their school.