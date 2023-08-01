Person seriously injured in crash involving lorry

A police carDevon and Cornwall Police

People are being advised to find alternative routes as the road is expected to remain closed for "some time"

A person has been seriously injured in a crash on the B3274 at Stenalees, near St Austell, Cornwall, police have said.

The crash, involving a lorry and a motorbike, happened at about 07:45 BST, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The road has been closed in both directions and is likely to remain shut for some time.

Police said the incident was ongoing, and advised people to use alternative routes.

