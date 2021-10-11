Tribute sculpture to Covid-19 response unveiled in Guernsey
A sculpture paying tribute to Guernsey's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been unveiled.
The artwork, named 'Together as One', has been installed at Beau Sejour Leisure Centre.
The sculpture is about 7ft (2m) tall and made primarily of rainbow coloured stained glass, with a crest for the four islands of the Bailiwick - Guernsey Alderney, Sark and Herm.
Artist Mark Cook worked with local craftspeople to produce the sculpture.
Mr Cook explained he wanted to use local businesses to help support those who were affected by a lack of tourism during the pandemic.
"I needed to use island skills. The people I've been working with have been just exceptional," he said.
The artist added he had designed the statue as a rainbow to pay tribute to the Guernsey Together campaign, external and spirit.