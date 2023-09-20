A shop once owned by Anne Boleyn's father that claims to be the oldest in the country is going up for sale.

The Tulip Tree in Chiddingstone, Kent, dates back to 1453 and has a post office, tearoom and general store.

Owner Nicoletta Fahie-Wilson is putting the shop on the market for £230,000 after a decade of running it.

She said the next owner has "got to be someone who really wants to take on a lifestyle choice - it's not just a shop, it's a community".