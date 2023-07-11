Long-awaited new measures to tackle problems with the private housing rental sector such as litter and the quality of rooms are due to be introduced in Northampton.

An action plan for houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) has been put together by West Northamptonshire Council and will be considered by its cabinet on Tuesday evening, external.

Campaigners have said the authority had promised a review of HMOs two years ago.

Adam Brown, deputy leader of Conservative-led authority, said: "HMOs and how they operate are a cause for concern for many residents."