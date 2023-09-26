Ringfenced money from the largest iron age coin hoard in Jersey's history has been allocated to a foundation for science and research.

The Le Catillon II hoard was uncovered by two local amateur metal detectorists in 2012.

The Government of Jersey bought the hoard for £4.25m in 2021 after negotiations with the Crown, which claimed the discovery as a treasure trove in accordance with Jersey customary law.

Part of the financial settlement included £250,000 for scientific and educational research of the hoard, which the government has given to the charitable arm of Highlands College.