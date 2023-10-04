Family of three graduate together at South Devon College

"We had a celebration breakfast with our daughters," she added.

Mr Peynado admitted that balancing work and study had been challenging, especially during the pandemic.

"It was hard working and studying at the same time and during lockdown it was difficult, learning Teams, like everyone else," he said.

"Everyone was at home studying on their computers but it's been worth it.

"It's all paid off and we all have a bright future."

Two students also received prizes for their outstanding achievements at the college, which has campuses in Paignton and Torquay.

Becky Hibbs won the University Centre South Devon (UCSD) Employability Prize for her dedication to others, both on and off the course, despite facing her own difficulties along the way.

James Heseltine-Carr received the University of Plymouth’s Academic Partnerships prize for overcoming numerous barriers to education and attaining a 2:1 degree.

Principal of the college Laurence Frewin congratulated all the graduates and wished them well for their future endeavours.

"You have shown that you have what it takes to succeed in whatever you choose to do next," he said.