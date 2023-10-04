Family of three graduate together at South Devon College
A family of three all graduated together from different courses at South Devon College's University Centre.
Parents Gary and Emma Peynado and son Rio were among 207 graduates who received their degrees at the Grand Hotel in Torquay.
Emma completed a BSc (Hons) in Social and Therapeutic Interventions, Gary finished a Level 5 Learning and Skills Teacher degree and Rio gained an FdA Film and Photography foundation degree.
"It’s really exciting that we have all graduated on the same day," said Mrs Peynado who decided to pursue higher education after taking redundancy in lockdown.
"We had a celebration breakfast with our daughters," she added.
Mr Peynado admitted that balancing work and study had been challenging, especially during the pandemic.
"It was hard working and studying at the same time and during lockdown it was difficult, learning Teams, like everyone else," he said.
"Everyone was at home studying on their computers but it's been worth it.
"It's all paid off and we all have a bright future."
Two students also received prizes for their outstanding achievements at the college, which has campuses in Paignton and Torquay.
Becky Hibbs won the University Centre South Devon (UCSD) Employability Prize for her dedication to others, both on and off the course, despite facing her own difficulties along the way.
James Heseltine-Carr received the University of Plymouth’s Academic Partnerships prize for overcoming numerous barriers to education and attaining a 2:1 degree.
Principal of the college Laurence Frewin congratulated all the graduates and wished them well for their future endeavours.
"You have shown that you have what it takes to succeed in whatever you choose to do next," he said.
