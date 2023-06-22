It also highlighted the "worrying" rise of sexually transmitted infections such as syphilis in the Bailiwick over the past decade.

It said: "Maintaining a relentless focus on optimising vaccine provision is of particular importance in a geographically remote location with a limited healthcare infrastructure.

"We also need to continue to monitor our antibiotic use locally and consider the growing risk from antibiotic resistant infections."

Dr Nicola Brink, director of Public Health, said the pandemic showed the benefits of a "whole islands" approach.

"The plan serves to coordinate our approach to infectious diseases to ensure that we work in the most effective and cost-effective manner," she said.

"The plan is dependent on partnership working with close collaboration between health and care providers across the Bailiwick.

"This was so important during the Covid-19 pandemic when we adopted a 'whole islands' approach allowing a coordinated and integrated approach to our pandemic response."

The States said Public Health would lead on the implementation of the plan.