The tunnel in St Helier will be closed to motorists travelling westbound from Friday evening until Monday morning.

Jersey's government said teams were making "essential upgrades" to the drainage infrastructure on Route du Fort.

It said a traffic management system would be in place during the closure to help traffic flow.

Motorists driving west, who usually use the tunnel will be asked to drive along the coast and use the roads on Havre des Pas, Mount Bingham and Commercial Buildings.