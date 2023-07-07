Tunnel to close westbound for maintenance
At a glance
The tunnel in St Helier will close from Friday evening until Monday morning
The government says essential upgrades are being made to the drainage infrastructure system
A traffic management system has been put in place for motorists
The tunnel in St Helier will be closed to motorists travelling westbound from Friday evening until Monday morning.
Jersey's government said teams were making "essential upgrades" to the drainage infrastructure on Route du Fort.
It said a traffic management system would be in place during the closure to help traffic flow.
Motorists driving west, who usually use the tunnel will be asked to drive along the coast and use the roads on Havre des Pas, Mount Bingham and Commercial Buildings.
The government said those travelling towards Route du Fort would be redirected at the roundabout southbound on Green Street in a reversal of the usual one-way system, or northbound on Green Street to the centre of St Helier.
Advanced warning signs will be in place around the area.
