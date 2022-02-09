A Police Ombudsman report into links between members of the security forces and loyalist murders in Northern Ireland is “deeply disturbing” and “simply appalling", the Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) has said.

In her report, Marie Anderson identified “collusive behaviour” on the part of the police in her investigation into 11 murders.

Mícheál Martin said the report highlighted the need for a “comprehensive framework” to deal with the past.

He accused the British government of “too much foot-dragging” in honouring agreements entered into.