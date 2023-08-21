Cork triathlon: Post-mortem examinations due after two deaths

The triathlon was originally due to take place on Saturday but the schedule was disrupted by severe weather over the weekend.

Storm Betty caused flooding and wind damage in several locations across the island of Ireland on Friday evening.

On Friday afternoon, the organisers said they intended to move Saturday's swim course "further into Youghal Bay, where the water is more protected".

However, they later had to postpone the triathlon because the bike course was affected by flooding and storm debris.

On Saturday afternoon, the organisers said the race would go ahead on Sunday after Cork County Council helped to clear the course of debris.

They added that due to "improving weather conditions" the swim course would "revert back to the original course".

Following the deaths of the two men, Cork County Council said it was currently offering "every assistance required to the Ironman Group and all those impacted".

"We wish to express our gratitude to the response agencies involved, including our dedicated fire and emergency personnel for their unwavering efforts during this difficult time," it added.

The triathlon event, which also features a full Ironman alongside the 70.3 event, continued on Sunday.

County Cork Mayor Frank O'Flynn said the deaths were a "tragedy" and that his "thoughts and prayers are with the families and their friends at this very, very sad occasion".

Mr O'Flynn said he was at the finish of the event on Sunday and that many of the athletes were not fully aware of what had happened.

He told Irish broadcaster RTÉ the decision to continue the event "was a hard one to call".

"I've no doubt there will be a full investigation and I look forward to the reports on that and that’s something that I ask that they would look at," he added.

"Afterwards, I suppose its easier to make the call, but it's a worldwide event, there's quite a lot of organisation that went into it.

"But at the end of the day, safety is paramount and the fact that they did reduce the length of the swim - it was at that stage they thought that they would make it much safer, because they are very, very conscious of safety."

Mr O'Flynn said the event is "very, very well organised" and he had never seen "so many stewards".