Seven thousand new homes will be built in part of Staffordshire over the next 20 years, a council confirmed.

The local plan for Newcastle-under-Lyme will mean about 350 new homes needing to be built annually until 2040, the borough council said.

Two consultations are planned to refine the proposals, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.

"It's a realistic target, it's a responsible target," councillor Andrew Fear said.

"We want growth because we want jobs and opportunity in the borough.”

Local plans are a legal requirement from the government for councils to set out where developments, such as housing or factories, should be built.

Exact dates for the consultations have not been set but councillors agreed they would last eight weeks.