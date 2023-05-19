Guernsey women avoid traffic by swimming to work

A group of swimmers in Guernsey have avoided road traffic by swimming to work.

To mark Alternative Travel Week three swimmers decided to take on the challenge.

The aim of the week is to reduce congestion by replacing solo car journeys with alternative methods such as car-sharing, bike rides, walking or bus trips.

Jayne Peckham was joined by her friends, Heidi Le Marquand and Michelle Bottes as they swam from Richmond Corner to Salerie Corner in St Peter Port.

They set off just before 07:30 BST, with the swim taking about 45 minutes.

Ms Peckham said: “I couldn’t have hoped for a better day weather-wise, it’s perfect.”

Sally Rochester from Alternative Travel Week said: “The joy that this little event is bringing just gives you an example of the benefits in terms of health, environment and mental health that taking that alternative transport can take.”

The group arrived at the slipway at Salerie Corner just before 08:15 where they were met by supporters, with coffee and towels.

After coming out of the water Ms Peckham said she was feeling excellent: “That was a wonderful swim, it was really clear in, the sun came out - it went as expected and I'm really happy.”