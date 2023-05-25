An Irish soldier killed while on a peacekeeping mission in Lebanon has been honoured posthumously by the United Nations.

Pte Seán Rooney, 24, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, was in one of two armoured vehicles that came under fire while travelling to Beirut last December.

He was the first Irish soldier to die while on UN peacekeeping duty in Lebanon in more than 20 years.

Irish Ambassador to the United Nations Fergal Mythen accepted the Dag Hammarskjöld medal on behalf of the family of Private Rooney in New York on Thursday.

Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres said UN peacekeepers “are the beating heart of our commitment to a more peaceful world”.