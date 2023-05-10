A woman has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing.

Kasey Anderson was attacked in the chest and leg at a house on Carr Lane East, Croxteth at about 18:30 GMT on 12 March, police said.

The 24-year-old, from Croxteth, died in hospital just under three weeks later.

Natalie Bennett, 46, of Carr Lane East, was remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court later.