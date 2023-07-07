Two found guilty of murdering aspiring lawyer
At a glance
Sven Badzak was killed in a case of mistaken identity in north-west London in 2021
The trial of his killers was delayed for nearly a year by strike action
Two drug dealers have been found guilty of murder
Rashid Gedel, 22, and Shiroh Ambersley, 22, will be sentenced at a later date
Two drug dealers have been found guilty of stabbing an aspiring lawyer in north-west London.
Sven Badzak, 22, was stabbed to death in a case of mistaken identity as he returned from a trip to Waitrose in 2021.
He and a 16-year-old friend were attacked by a group of six men in Kilburn.
Rashid Gedel, 22, from Ilford, and Shiroh Ambersley, 22, from Wembley, were found guilty of murder following a trial at the Old Bailey.
Mr Badzak was repeatedly stabbed after falling to the ground, while his friend suffered multiple stab injuries but managed to run into a nearby supermarket for help.
Gedel and Ambersley were both acquitted of attempted murder but convicted of wounding with intent.
The jury deliberated for over 25 hours before they delivered the guilty verdicts by a majority of 10 to two.
The pair will be sentenced on a date to be fixed.
The trial was delayed for nearly a year due to industrial action by barristers.
