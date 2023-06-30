A number of fire crews are working to put out a large fire in a derelict building in Essex.

Firefighters were called to reports of smoke in Parsons Hill, Great Bromley, close to Colchester, at 04:56 BST.

Due to limited water supply, a water bowser has been called in to shuttle water to the scene, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said.

Crews have surrounded the fire and an aerial ladder is being used to "tackle the fire from above the property", it added.