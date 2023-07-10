The chief executive of the NHS trust that runs two of the region's biggest hospitals is set to take over a third.

Nick Hulme will be interim chief executive Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Trust (NNUH) from next month until February.

He is currently the boss of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals.

"I like a new challenge and I'm happy to take it on," he said.