The chief constable of Sussex Police has made a "full and unreserved apology" to the LGBTQ+ community for "historical prejudice and ill treatment".

In a letter to LGBTQ+ rights activist Peter Tatchell, external, Jo Shiner said it was "crucial to address past injustices and acknowledge the harm caused to individuals and minority groups".

Mr Tatchell said it was a "moving, generous apology" that did Sussex police proud.

Sussex Police is the second force to respond to Mr Tatchell's campaign calling on all UK police chiefs to apologise for "decades-long victimisation".