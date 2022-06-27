A council has apologised for cancelling a fire engine show on the day it was due to be held over fears of strong winds.

Stockton Borough Council said the Fire and Vintage Vehicle Show had been due to go ahead as planned on Sunday up until 09:30 GMT when "wind gusts increased measurably".

With winds of up to 40mph predicted and gazebos already being lifted from their pegs, the council cancelled the show.

While many show-goers said they understood the reasoning, others called it a shambles.