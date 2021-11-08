More than 1,200 Mesolithic tools have been unearthed from along an Aberdeenshire river.

The flints, collected by archaeologists and volunteers in just three days earlier this year, were used by people who had lived along the Dee 6,000 to 10,000 years ago.

Finds include a broken piece of a hammer-shaped object called a mace head.

Archaeology group Mesolithic Deeside now hopes to uncover more clues to prehistoric life at the site at Milton of Crathes.

It has organised a week-long excavation from 11-14 November.