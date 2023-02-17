Appeal after hammer raiders target pawnshop
An investigation is under way after an attempted hammer raid at a pawnshop in Nottingham.
Two raiders failed in their attempt to smash through the front window of Cash Monkey in Bulwell, police said.
They approached the shop in Main Street on a moped on Sunday at about 11:50 GMT.
Officers said they were trying to get to jewellery behind the glass but nothing was stolen.
The pair rode away in the direction of Bulwell bus station.
Detectives have interviewed a number of witnesses and analysed CCTV footage in the area, the force said.