Driver arrested after car crashes off flyover

Crashed carJoe Brennan

The car was found on its roof on the A1245 in Essex

A driver has been arrested after a car crashed through a barrier and fell from a flyover on to another road.

Essex Police said officers were called to a collision at the Fairglen Interchange on the A1245 at about 16.55 BST on Sunday.

At the scene officers found a car on its roof, which reportedly collided with the crash barrier on the A127 and fell onto the road below, the force said.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was subsequently arrested.

Joe Brennan

The car broke through the barrier of the A127 flyover and crashed on to the A1245 below

Police said he was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs, driving without a licence, driving while disqualified and driving dangerously.

He has been released under investigation.

Two passengers, a man and woman both in their 20s, were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-changing, police said.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related internet links