A driver has been arrested after a car crashed through a barrier and fell from a flyover on to another road.

Essex Police said officers were called to a collision at the Fairglen Interchange on the A1245 at about 16.55 BST on Sunday.

At the scene officers found a car on its roof, which reportedly collided with the crash barrier on the A127 and fell onto the road below, the force said.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was subsequently arrested.