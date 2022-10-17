School raffle gets Pele and Maradona signed boots
Boots signed by two of the world's greatest footballers - Pele and Diego Maradona - have been donated to a school raffle.
Lochaber High School in Fort William is raising money for its pipe and wind bands.
Teacher Mark Reynolds said the school was amazed and delighted to be given the football boots. The raffle will be drawn next month.
Pele was a member of Brazilian national teams that won three World Cup championships, and he is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games.
Maradona, who died in 2020 at the age of 60, scored 34 goals in 91 appearances for Argentina and represented his country in four World Cups.
He was captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, scoring the famous "Hand of God" goal against England in the quarter-finals.
The ball used in that goal, which saw Maradona score by punching the ball into the net, is expected to fetch up to £3m in an auction next month.
The football boots, which come with certificates of authenticity, were donated by a member of the Commando Association.
Parts of Lochaber were used for training Allied commandos during World War Two, and the Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge remembers military personnel who lost their lives in the war and in conflicts since.
The raffle donation was made in recognition of Lochaber High School's work with veterans, including an annual concert and music students regularly playing at events at the Commando Memorial.
Mr Reynolds said: “Through many generations of pupils we have never failed to do this and we are delighted at this gesture.
"Hopefully we can fetch quite a bit to help us buy new instruments and the many other needs which go into running the bands."