The total number of passengers, including residents, departing Guernsey is down by 25% compared with the same period four years ago, government data show, external.

The States of Guernsey's second quarterly Traveller and Visitor Accommodation Bulletin showed that there were just under 171,000 departures in the period of April to June 2023.

It was the second bulletin of the year, published on Tuesday.

It shows 56% of departing passengers were going to a UK air or sea port.