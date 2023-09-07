Henderson's landlady had asked her son to hire a security firm to evict him after he repeatedly ignored her demands to leave the property.

When Mr Burton and his colleagues from the security firm arrived on 7 April, he saw Henderson was in possession of a bottle and lighter giving the impression he was armed with a petrol bomb, West Midlands Police said.

Officers were called and liaised with both parties telling the security firm they required authority from a court to evict Henderson.

But they returned later in the evening and found Henderson, 43, had barricaded himself in by wedging a sofa at the top of the stairs.

Police said Mr Burton led the group up the stairs before Henderson leaned over the banister and stabbed him four times saying: "Why are you here? Why are you doing that you know you shouldn't be here."

His colleagues pulled him down the stairs and into the street, but Mr Burton collapsed, the force said.

Henderson, who arrived in the UK in July 2020, called police after the stabbing, saying he defended himself, later telling detectives he was putting measures in place to stop a "home invasion".

Det Insp Ade George said it was a tragic case, described Mr Burton as a "loving father", adding his murder had devastated his family.