Students celebrate results across Channel Islands
Pupils across Guernsey and Jersey have been receiving their GCSE and BTech Level 2 results
Marking in England brought the proportion of top grades back to where they were before the pandemic
Paul Robinson, Beaulieu's acting head principal, said there had been "lots of celebration"
Thousands of students across the Channel Islands have received their GCSE and BTech Level 2 results.
The majority of the qualifications were awarded based on a combination of exams and coursework over a two-year period.
The marking in England was designed to bring the proportion of top grades back to where they were in 2019 - before the pandemic.
Paul Robinson, the acting head teacher at Beaulieu in Jersey, said it had been a "nervous start to the day" before "lots of celebration".
"Overall students are very happy with their results - we're back to 2018 and 2019 levels," he said.
"They've demonstrated with their exam results their determination and resilience."
He encouraged students who did not receive the results they wanted to stay positive.
"There is always opportunities to come and talk to us to find the best pathway," he added.
In Guernsey, Elizabeth College had a pass rate of 96%, while Ladies College had a pass rate of 98%.
Blanchelande College had a 98% pass rate for English and 88% for maths.
Kieran James, principal of Guernsey Grammar School and Sixth Form, said this year's results were "slightly higher" than in 2019.
"We're delighted," he said,
"This year's cohort has actually outperformed the 2019 result, so while we were looking at regrading back to a 2019 levels, this year's results are slightly higher."
