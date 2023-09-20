Floating Earth exhibit access restricted by weather
Expected heavy rain and high winds has led to parking restrictions at the Floating Earth installation in Jersey.
The field car park at Queen's Valley Reservoir has been closed to visitors on Wednesday.
ArtHouse Jersey and Jersey Water said the top and bottom car parks, which can hold about 50 cars, remain open.
The 10m (33ft) model made from NASA images of the earth taken from space is due to be on display there until Sunday.
Visitors have been asked to consider putting off their visit until another day.
