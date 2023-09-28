Police have seized 1,375 cannabis plants worth more than £1.1m in two outbuildings.

Cambridgeshire Police officers visited two outbuildings off Babraham Road at Shelford Bottom, near Cambridge, on Tuesday.

A 37-year-old man from the area was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and has been bailed.

Sgt Amanda Rossiter said the force would "continue to tackle and dismantle cannabis factories" in the county.