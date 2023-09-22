Tortoise sculptures auction raises £720,000 for Jersey Zoo
At a glance
Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust auctions off 54 tortoise sculptures and raises £720,000 for a new tropical house at Jersey Zoo
The tortoise sculptures were part of a public art trail in Jersey for nine weeks
The trust thanks bidders for their generosity and support in the “ab-shell-utely” successful auction.
A wildlife trust has raised £720,000 in an auction of tortoise sculptures.
Fifty-four sculptures were put up for auction by the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust in Jersey.
All the sculptures were sold to raise funds to help build a new tropical house at Jersey Zoo.
The trust said it was "ab-shell-utely delighted by everyone’s generosity and support".
It comes after 115 sculptures were dotted around the island this summer.
The trail, which focused on St Helier and the island's parks, was open for nine weeks.
