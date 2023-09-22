Tortoise sculptures auction raises £720,000 for Jersey Zoo

Tortoise auction

All the sculptures were sold to raise funds to help build a new tropical house at Jersey Zoo

A wildlife trust has raised £720,000 in an auction of tortoise sculptures.

Fifty-four sculptures were put up for auction by the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust in Jersey.

All the sculptures were sold to raise funds to help build a new tropical house at Jersey Zoo.

The trust said it was "ab-shell-utely delighted by everyone’s generosity and support".

It comes after 115 sculptures were dotted around the island this summer.

The trail, which focused on St Helier and the island's parks, was open for nine weeks.

