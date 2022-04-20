Ireland finds new ways to shelter refugees
At a glance
The prime ministers of the Republic of Ireland and Ukraine met at Shannon Airport
The Irish government is considering opening arenas to shelter Ukrainians
The leaders also discussed further sanctions against Russia
Ireland may have to open arenas to offer shelter to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin has said.
He was speaking after meeting Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at Shannon Airport on Wednesday.
A total of 24,438 people have arrived in Ireland from Ukraine since the start of the war. About 16,128 of these are living in state accommodation.
But Mr Martin said finding accommodation was proving very challenging.
The government is considering using arenas as shelter.
In Cork, about 320 people are expected to move into Mill Street Arena by the end of this week.
Earlier, the taoiseach spent an hour and a half with Mr Shmyhal when he was given "a first-hand account" of what was happening in Ukraine.
"The prime minister outlined some clear objectives around financial support to enable the Ukrainian government to continue to feed its people and to keep the economy going despite the enormous destruction caused by the war," Mr Martin said.
"He reiterated the need for support for Ukraine's European application to join the European Union and I assured him of Ireland's strong, proactive support."
Mr Martin said they also discussed a sixth round of sanctions to put pressure on Vladimir Putin's regime.