The Republic of Ireland’s domestic economy recovered strongly in the first quarter of 2023, official data suggests.

Output, as measured by modified domestic demand (MDD), expanded by 2.7% compared to the final quarter of 2022.

It had fallen in the third and fourth quarters of last year as the impact of inflation hit the economy.

However gross domestic product (GDP), a measure which is heavily distorted in Ireland by the activities of US multinational companies, contracted by 4.6% in the first quarter.