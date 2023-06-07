A sidecar racer at the Isle of Man TT surprised his girlfriend with a marriage proposal moments after crossing the finish line at the event.

Alan Founds had just completed the three-lap race when he got down on one knee to ask Karla Saunders to marry him.

He said the couple from Cheshire had been together for seven years and "were always destined to get married".

The racer made the proposal while being interviewed live on Radio TT and listeners heard her reply: "Of course I'll marry you".