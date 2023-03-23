A nine-year-old boy was left needing a tetanus injection after being bitten and wounded by a dog, prompting a police appeal.

It happened in Brynhafod Park in Oswestry, Shropshire, at about 11:45 GMT on 9 March, West Mercia Police said.

The boy suffered a puncture wound to a leg from the small dog, the force added.

Police want to trace the dog's owner, said to be a woman who was with several children at the time of the attack.

She had dark blonde hair, was wearing a dark-coloured puffa jacket and carried a yellow hiking pole, according to a police description.

The dog, said to be light brown in colour and possibly a chihuahua, was off its lead at the time, officers said.