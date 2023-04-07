Northampton boy relaunches space book for other autistic children

The first edition of Things About Space had a print run of 30 copies, and sold out immediately to friends and family.

The British astronaut, Tim Peake, also contacted the family after learning about Aston’s space book - and signed a copy for him.

With a waiting list of 200 people from around the world, Aston was keen to get publishing again.

The updated version features artwork created by Aston using his iPad, including an image of the planets lined up.

"Of course, this isn’t how they’d actually look, they’d be a lot further out (from each other)," Aston explained.

His mother Lyndsay, who has been helping with the publication, said children have sent her son messages saying: "You've inspired me".

“Aston refers to his autism as his superpower, rather than it being a disability," she said.

"And I think’s that’s probably been the greatest thing that’s come out of this, his confidence growing, and other child seeing that as well.”