Road to close for nine weeks for roundabout construction
- Published
A main road by a hospital will shut for nine weeks as part of an ongoing scheme to improve congestion in the area.
The closure of the A530 next to Leighton Hospital in Crewe, Cheshire, from Tuesday will allow a new roundabout to be built, Cheshire East Council said.
Temporary lights on surrounding roads will be removed beforehand, they added.
The overall scheme to improve access from the A530 to the hospital and surrounding housing is due to finish in 2024.
Dubbed the North West Crewe Package by the council, the project includes the construction of a new 2.6km (1.6 mile) road and seven new roundabouts.
The latest closure of the A530 will be between its junctions with Smithy Lane and Flowers Lane.
