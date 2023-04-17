A main road by a hospital will shut for nine weeks as part of an ongoing scheme to improve congestion in the area.

The closure of the A530 next to Leighton Hospital in Crewe, Cheshire, from Tuesday will allow a new roundabout to be built, Cheshire East Council said.

Temporary lights on surrounding roads will be removed beforehand, they added.

The overall scheme to improve access from the A530 to the hospital and surrounding housing is due to finish in 2024.