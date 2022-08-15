Gardaí to begin wearing new uniform on duty
At a glance
This is only the third time in its 100-year history that An Garda Síochána (the Irish police force) has formally upgraded its uniform
The new uniforms were delivered to stations in February
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) unveiled its new-look uniforms in January
All sergeants and inspectors in An Garda Síochána (the Irish police force) will wear a new uniform from Monday.
More than 13,000 officers will now wear polo shirts, two-tone soft-shell and waterproof jackets and trousers.
The uniform will also feature the An Garda Síochána crest for the first time.
This is only the third time in their 100-year history that gardaí (Irish police officers) have formally upgraded their uniform.
The new uniforms were delivered to stations all over the Republic of Ireland back in February.
They will no longer wear shirts and ties, except on formal occasions, but will still continue to wear the distinctive peaked cap.
The uniform for senior officers, from Superintendent up to Commissioner, remains the same.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) unveiled its new-look uniforms in January.
It was the first time the police uniform has changed since the PSNI was officially formed in 2001.