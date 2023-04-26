A worker has been killed in an accident at a recycling centre in south-west London.

The man, in his 40s, died at the Smugglers Way Materials Recycling Facility on Monday, the Western Riverside Waste Authority said.

Colleagues are being supported and work at the site in Wandsworth has been suspended while an investigation takes place.

The Met Police confirmed that officers attended the scene, and said the death was "unexpected but not suspicious".

The man's family has been informed.