Call for community champion nominations
At a glance
Douglas Borough Council will honour two residents for their work in the community
The awards recognise the efforts of an adult and child living in the capital
The newly elected mayor and a panel of two others will select the winners
Nominations are open until 31 July
- Published
People have been encouraged to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to make a difference in the Isle of Man's capital for a special award.
Douglas Council has launched its 2023 Community Awards, which were established to recognise the community work of an adult and a "young hero".
Mayor Natalie Byron-Teare said the local authority wanted to "publicly honour" the efforts of "deserving individuals".
The winners will be announced in September.
The community champion award recognises the volunteering or fundraising efforts of a Douglas ratepayer, meanwhile, the young hero award rewards a young person aged 15 or under.
A panel of three, chaired by the mayor, will choose the winners in both categories.
Ms Byron-Teare said there were "so many people who make a tangible difference in their community, whether working on their own, with others or for a charity, and we believe this should be recognised".
Ms Byron-Teare added the volunteers' efforts which "often go under the radar" were "both inspiring and inspire others to get involved too".
The council therefore wanted to "publicly honour the great work they do for Douglas and the wider island".
It marks the second year the awards have been held.
Nominations close on 31 July, with the awards set to be presented at the authority's civic Sunday in September.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook, external and Twitter, external? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk