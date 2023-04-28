A farmer was killed by a bull during a TB test of cattle, an inquest has found.

Maldwyn Harries, 58, from Cefn Rhiwlas farm, near Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire, was knocked unconscious by the animal and later died.

Mr Harries was crushed after being pinned against a wall while helping to gather the cattle for the test, the hearing at Llanelli town hall was told.

Coroner Paul Bennett recorded a conclusion of accidental death.