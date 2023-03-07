Four arrests over street fight with weapons
Four people have been arrested over a street fight involving weapons in Nottinghamshire.
Police were called to a report of a fight breaking out in the middle of the street in Lincoln Road, Newark, shortly before 19:30 GMT on Monday.
Three men - aged 31, 37 and 48 - and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of affray.
All four remain in custody. Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
Nottinghamshire Police said it was thought to be an "isolated incident" but added patrols would be stepped up in the area on Tuesday.
No-one was seriously injured in the fight, the force added.