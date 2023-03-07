Four people have been arrested over a street fight involving weapons in Nottinghamshire.

Police were called to a report of a fight breaking out in the middle of the street in Lincoln Road, Newark, shortly before 19:30 GMT on Monday.

Three men - aged 31, 37 and 48 - and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of affray.

All four remain in custody. Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.