Fundraiser for four-year-old rail fan with cancer
- Published
The mother of a young rail fan with cancer has thanked workmates who are visiting 500 train stations to raise funds for the boy.
Four-year-old Teddy Lichten, from Hassocks in West Sussex, was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in July 2022.
The family are aiming to raise £300,000 for treatment offered in the US which is unavailable in the UK.
Work colleagues of Kat Lichten are visiting every London Tube and railway station to help raise £1,500.
Ms Lichten, 34, said she was "so touched" they had taken on the challenge.
She said: "I'm very thankful for their support, especially as I have been unable to return to work since Teddy's diagnosis as he has been so unwell."
She said her son "loves to watch the videos they share of the stations they have visited for him".
When Teddy was diagnosed, the cancer had already metastasized in nearly every area of his body and had taken over 60% of his bone marrow.
Florian Frank Fleitmann, 40, who organised the train station fundraiser, said: "Teddy obviously is a big fan of trains and everything to do with trains, and we were thinking, what can we do to support Katherine and Teddy and their family."
The colleagues at marketing firm W&J Linney have visited 50 station so far.
They have been documenting their progress with photos and videos, which they plan to collate for Teddy.
The family have raised more than £150,000 so far for Teddy's treatment.
