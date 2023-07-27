No trains will run to or from Brighton on the main day of the city's Pride celebrations.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) said the event required "significant extra capacity" and an overtime ban meant there were "far fewer services running than usual".

As a result, no trains will run to and from Brighton station on Saturday 6 August - the busiest day of one of the country's biggest LGBTQ+ celebrations.

“GTR has an extremely long-standing relationship with Pride and we are bitterly disappointed to make this unbelievably difficult decision,” said Chris Fowler, network operations and performance director at GTR.