No trains to Brighton on Pride due to overtime ban
At a glance
All trains to and from Brighton station will be cancelled on 5 August - the main day of Pride
Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) said an overtime ban meant they could not provide extra trains
GTR apologised but said safety must come first
Trains will run as usual on the 4 and 6 August
- Published
No trains will run to or from Brighton on the main day of the city's Pride celebrations.
Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) said the event required "significant extra capacity" and an overtime ban meant there were "far fewer services running than usual".
As a result, no trains will run to and from Brighton station on Saturday 6 August - the busiest day of one of the country's biggest LGBTQ+ celebrations.
“GTR has an extremely long-standing relationship with Pride and we are bitterly disappointed to make this unbelievably difficult decision,” said Chris Fowler, network operations and performance director at GTR.
"We know this will be incredibly frustrating and we’re really sorry to everyone who will be impacted, particularly in the LGBTQ+ community," Mr Fowler added.
But following discussions with the council, police and emergency services, "safety must come first," said GTR.
Pride celebrations in Brighton and Hove attract crowds of around 300,000 people.
GTR said it usually runs additional services on Pride, including extra late-night trains "to safely transport the huge number of people" that travel to and from Brighton and Hove.
The extra services are usually covered by drivers volunteering for overtime but the ban would mean "a clear risk of stranding tens of thousands of people overnight without accommodation," GTR said.
"GTR has very sadly concluded that it cannot safely run any services as it would be impossible to avoid severe overcrowding and present a considerable risk to passenger safety."
Trains will run as normal on Friday 4 August and Sunday 6 August.