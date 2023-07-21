Boy, 15, arrested after teen slashed in fight
Police have made a second arrest after a teenager was slashed during a fight in Leicester city centre.
Officers were called to reports of a group of males fighting in Granby Street at 20:28 BST on Saturday.
The 17-year-old was found nearby and arrested after he was treated in hospital for a slash wound.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray, and later bailed while inquiries continue.
The 17-year-old, who was held on suspicion of affray, has also been bailed.
Three weapons, including a machete and a baton, have now been recovered from the scene.
Leicestershire Police believes a group of people in the area ran towards the railway station after the fight, and officers want to speak to them as witnesses.
Anyone with any information or relevant CCTV, dashcam or phone footage has also been asked to get in touch.
