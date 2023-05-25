Arrest made over prayer-time thefts in mosques
A man has been arrested following a spate of thefts targeting Muslim worshippers during prayer.
Personal belongings such as wallets and phones have been stolen in mosques across London in "systematic" incidents, a local community group says.
It believes the perpetrator is "well-rehearsed" with knowledge of Islamic customs, and has carried out the robberies specifically during periods of worship.
The Metropolitan Police believes all the incidents are linked and arrested a man in Plumstead, south east London, on Wednesday.
The first thefts occurred in Newham, east London, with at least five mosques being targeted.
The Newham Muslim Forum (NMF) told the BBC that reports of theft had been popping up across the borough, with the most recent incident taking place on Saturday.
Among the mosques impacted in Newham were: Anjuman-e-Islamia, Masjid-e-Ilyas, Masjid-e-Tauheed, Masjid Bilal and Masjid al Hira.
'Sanctuaries of peace'
Muhammad Uddin, co-founder of NMF, said the suspect had been "systemically targeting vulnerable people across London over weeks and months".
Mr Uddin says further reports of thefts have been noted "from Kensington, Wembley, Enfield, Tower Hamlets, as well as seven incidents in Newham."
Kamran Qureshi, from Anjuman-e-Islamia, called the spate of thefts "highly disturbing".
He added mosques were "supposed to be sanctuaries of peace and safety", and called upon locals to "come forward and report any other incidents".
Commander Simon Crick, of the Met Police, said: “This series of thefts is believed to be linked, and has impacted numerous people in boroughs across London.
“It is good progress that an arrest has been made and we will wait to hear the outcome of this development from the detectives who are investigating.
