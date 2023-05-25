Arrest made over prayer-time thefts in mosques

A man has been arrested following a spate of thefts targeting Muslim worshippers during prayer.

Personal belongings such as wallets and phones have been stolen in mosques across London in "systematic" incidents, a local community group says.

It believes the perpetrator is "well-rehearsed" with knowledge of Islamic customs, and has carried out the robberies specifically during periods of worship.

The Metropolitan Police believes all the incidents are linked and arrested a man in Plumstead, south east London, on Wednesday.